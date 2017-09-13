Irma's Deadly Aftermath: Six Die in Sweltering Florida Nursing Home

President Trump will visit the Naples area of Florida on Thursday to show his concern for the victims of Hurricane Irma. Naples took the harshest blow as the powerful storm passed over the mainland.

Floridians are facing new dangers brought by the heat, lack of electricity, and massive amount of debris.

Those terrible conditions have now led to a deadly tragedy. Six people in a Hollywood, Fla. nursing home died from what authorities believe are heat-related causes.

The air-conditioning was out, and more than 100 people had been evacuated from the home. But three patients were found dead and three others died at a hospital. Hollywood Police are conducting a criminal investigation.

Many of the tens of thousands of Floridians returning to their homes have found their houses in a shambles, without running water, electricity or air conditioning for relief from Florida's heat and humidity.

Five peple died from breathing carbon monoxide fumes from generators and one man died when his chainsaw kicked back and severed his carotid artery.

Still, there is hope as volunteers from around the country are coming to help, including Operation Blessing, which is providing people with life's basic necessities, like food, water, and hope.

Long lines of cars jammed Highway 1 as Florida Keys residents returned to their homes for the first time since Irma battered southern Florida with destructive Category 4 winds. One quarter of the homes in the Keys no longer exist.

In northeastern Florida, people were trying to recover from floodwaters.

Along Jacksonville's popular River Walk area, where people usually enjoy coming down for a nice skyline view, it's now just a soggy mess.

Residents say the St. John's River overflowed its banks, about six feet above normal. It swamped a popular statue known as the Sailor's Statue. Less than 24-hours ago, that water raced up to the surrounding buildings and throughout the streets of downtown.

For most Floridians, electricity is the immediate concern as they return to their homes. Two-thirds of the state lost electricity, and millions are still without power.

Utility workers from 30 states are volunteering their time so Floridians won't have to sit in the dark or suffer through 90 degree heat without air conditioning.

A group of workers from New York jumped at the chance to return a favor to Florida.

"We're also excited about kind of repaying back some of the utilities that helped us along with Superstorm Sandy in 2012," one worker told CBN News.

Pike contract linemen are helping Tampa Electric restore service after #Irma. Here they are working on Durant Road in Valrico. pic.twitter.com/uIRuA9bXm8 — Tampa Electric (@TampaElectric) September 12, 2017

We caught up with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in Jacksonville as he toured the state assessing the damage. What stood out as he surveyed the destruction? The amazing size and scope of Hurricane Irma.

"Usually when someone has a hurricane hit a state you wonder, what city? Did it hit Miami, did it hit Tampa, did it hit Jacksonville? And the answer is yes. It hit them all and more," the Republican senator told us.

Rubio expressed deep appreciation for first responders.

"Well, obviously I was praying that it would turn off and go somewhere else. I also prayed for the people responding…the people that were out there in the water pulling people out risking their own lives who were working 24 hour shifts while their family were behind also weathering the storm. Those are the people I would hope we would treasure and remember for what they did for us," Rubio said.



Many local residents, hard hit by the hurricane, were grateful for the help they received from CBN's Operation Blessing.

Tuesday, the OB team spent the day in Naples providing people with food, water, and hygiene supplies.

"We're at Meals of Hope and as this truck is being unloaded, there's a resident standing here waiting for food, water and personal hygiene items," Operation Blessing's Jody Gettys described.

Odalys Indart, a Naples resident, told OB that many people are still stuck inside their homes without food or water.

"We got an alert on Facebook through Collier County that Operation Blessing was giving away food at 3 p.m. and I was like, wow," Indart said. "Well, it's actually given us food, water, it's giving us a sign of hope that at least someone is out there looking out for us. We're not in this alone."