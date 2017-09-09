Prepped and Ready for Irma: A Glimpse Inside the Operation Blessing Disaster Hub

Operation Blessing President Bill Horan shows us what's happening inside its staging center in Ocala, Florida.

CBN’s Operation Blessing is gearing up to tackle their next assignment; Hurricane Irma.

With the now Category 3 storm preparing to make landfall in Florida, the OB team says it is ready to serve that community just as they did for Texans last week.

“Before the storm gets there, we want to be there. That’s what we are doing. Right this minute. We are pre-positioned. Warehouse full of resources,” said Operation Blessing International President Bill Horan.

The OB team shared a look inside that Florida warehouse stocked with generators, buckets, wheel barrows and chainsaws.

The goal is to not only help in the immediate aftermath but in the cleanup too.

“The moment that the smoke is cleared from this storm, these trucks and trailers will be on the road,” said Horan pointing to a row of tractor-trailers behind him.

“Going to those ministries, those action oriented ministries, that we have long and deep relationships with, “he continued.

Besides the 350,000 bottles of water and 19,000 Meals Ready to Eat, they also have those overlooked necessities, like disposable diapers, tissue, paper towels and feminine hygiene items.

Even though they are busy preparing for Irma, Operation Blessing will continue its work with Texans recovering from the Hurricane Harvey.

Currently, OB teams are also responding to disasters in Nepal, Haiti, Mexico and Guatemala.

