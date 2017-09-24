Displaying
UPDATE: Masked Gunman Goes on Shooting Rampage at Nashville Area Church

09-24-2017
CBN News
Photo Courtesy: Metro Nashville PD

A masked gunman went on a shooting rampage at a church in Tennessee in the Nashville area. At least one of the victims is dead - a woman who the shooter killed in the parking lot on his way into the church. Six others were shot and wounded and another person was pistol-whipped.

Police say the suspect shot himself in the head but is alive and in custody. A police spokesperson says officials are "not aware" of any relationship between the alleged gunman and any of the worshippers inside the church.

The shooting took place at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch just outside of Nashville.

Nashville's Fire Department reports all of the wounded except for one are over the age of 60.

There is no word yet on the motive. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department reports on Twitter, "Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital." 

This is a developing story, check back with CBN News for updates.

