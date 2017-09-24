UPDATE: Masked Gunman Goes on Shooting Rampage at Nashville Area Church

A masked gunman went on a shooting rampage at a church in Tennessee in the Nashville area. At least one of the victims is dead - a woman who the shooter killed in the parking lot on his way into the church. Six others were shot and wounded and another person was pistol-whipped.

Police say the suspect shot himself in the head but is alive and in custody. A police spokesperson says officials are "not aware" of any relationship between the alleged gunman and any of the worshippers inside the church.

The shooting took place at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch just outside of Nashville.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Nashville's Fire Department reports all of the wounded except for one are over the age of 60.

This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

There is no word yet on the motive.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reports on Twitter, "Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital."

