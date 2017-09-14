School Shooting Brings Community Together to Seek God

One student is dead and three others injured after a classmate went on a shooting spree at Freeman High School in Washington state Wednesday.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings and brought notes to school saying he was going to do "something stupid" that would get him killed or jailed, one student said.

On Wednesday, the shooter brought two weapons to school, but the first gun jammed when he tried to open fire, giving another student time to step in.

"He went to his next weapon," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters. "A student walked up to him, engaged him, and that student was shot. That student did not survive."

The sheriff said the shooter fired several more rounds, hitting other students, before a school custodian ordered him to surrender.

As the community mourned the death of the boy who was killed, people came together to worship and pray.

Valley Real Life church hosted a prayer vigil and invited the entire community to seek the Lord during this difficult time.

"We have many families from Freeman who come here, so this touches close to us," one attendee said.

Pastor Ryan Lingbloom says the parents of the injured students were overwhelmed by the community's support.

"Today I had the privilege to be down at the hospital as I got to watch the parents actually kick people out of the hospital because of the amount of community that was already down there with support for them," Lingbloom said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, families, Freeman staff and first responders," the church said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The injured students remain hospitalized, while the teenage suspect is due to appear in court tomorrow.