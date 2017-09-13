Displaying
Wimple-Wearing, Chainsaw-Wielding Nun Saws Up Irma Debris

09-13-2017

A pile of debris left after Hurricane Irma swept through Miami didn't stand a chance against one chainsaw-wielding nun. 

When Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School saw a pile of downed trees in the middle of a roadway, she knew she had to do something. 

So, she pulled out her chainsaw and went hacking away at the trees all by herself. 

An off-duty police officer saw the surprising sight, took a video, and posted it on social media. 

When asked why she decided to take on the task herself, her answer was simple. 

"There was a need. I had the means. So I wanted to help out," she told CNN.

Others were inspired by Sister Margaret's act of service and other Miami locals decided to chip in. 

"It became a really good community project," she said.

The video of the nun has since gone viral on social media. 

"LOVE her spirit! This nun rocks!" one Twitter user said. 

"I have always had great respect for nuns. God bless her," another said. 
 

09-13-2017

