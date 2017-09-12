World War II Vet Entertains Tebow in Hurricane Shelter

A World War II Veteran in a shelter is playing his harmonica for Tim Tebow while the man's little dog listens: What's not to love?

The video is shot in a Red Cross special needs shelter in Florida and the former college football star posted it on his Twitter page.

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Needs Shelter! #irma pic.twitter.com/2q1nH7EHz0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 11, 201

After the performance, Tebow patted the man on the shoulder.

"That was really good!" he said. "God bless you."

Several people around him responded "God bless you" and an emotional woman thanked Tebow for "being a good Christian man."

The Heisman Trophy winner who led the Florida Gators to a national championship in 2009 also tweeted encouragement to those affected by the storm.

Prior to the hurricane, Tebow helped rally volunteers to serve at special needs shelters.

FL, let's help bring Faith, Hope & Love to those taking refuge in our Florida Special-Needs-Shelters! #HelpMakeADifference https://t.co/Brz8cFdaVo — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 9, 2017

The Tebow Foundation has a unique ministry to special needs children, hosting A Night To Shine celebrations in churches in 11 nations.