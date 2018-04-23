Activist Mommy Warns Public Schools: 'Get This Graphic Sex-Ed Out of Our Schools Or We're Pulling the Children Out Permanently'

Frustrated parents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia pulled their children out of school today in protest of graphic sex-ed programs.

It was all part of a movement called, "Sex-Ed Sit Out," in opposition of curricula that teaches students about anal sex, masturbation and transgenderism.

Elizabeth Johnston, known as Activist Mommy, along with mothers from North Carolina and other states, joined forces to fight against what they say are explicit lessons in sexuality towards students in public schools.

In an interview with CBN News Johnston said, "We are done. You're going to get this LGBT propaganda and graphic sex-ed out of our schools or we're pulling the children out permanently."

A few videos from local events have been posted on social media.

Some argue that keeping kids out of class isn't the best approach because they will miss other important classes.

Johnston disagrees with that notion.

She said, "You mean to tell me that what we're going to say, 'No you will not sexualize our children,' is going to hurt the kids because they're missing a day of school? Sounds to me like they're not doing much schooling in there...sounds to me like they're learning some pretty nasty, vile, obscene things in school."

Many conservatives applaud the move.

The Benham Brothers, whose show on HGTV was cancelled because of their outspoken Christian views on homoseuxality, took to Twitter to express their support for the sit out.

Is it okay to teach our kids to appreciate BDSM (bondage, dominance, & sadomasochism) in sex ed?! Join the #SexEdSitOut today! https://t.co/TiSev8CSh2 — BenhamBrothers (@BenhamBrothers) April 23, 2018

"Is it okay to teach our kids to appreciate BDSM (bondage, dominance, & sadomaschochism) in sex ed," they tweeted. "Join the #SexEdSitOut today!"

Franklin Graham also endorsed the event and encouraged parents to take part.

"Parents be aware: Your children are in danger of being exposed to "Pornogrpahy 101" under the guise of sex education in many schools," he said in a Facebook post. "Today some parents across the country are pulling their students out in protest of the sexualized curriculum bieng promoted by the progressive agrenda. Know what is being taught in your child's school and be prepared to walk out. I encourage you to be involved, know what's going on, and let your voice be heard."

Meanwhile, Johnston said the Sex-Ed Sit Out is just the beginning.

"We're going to start suing these schools for pandering obscenities to minors," said Johnston. "There are forty-three states that have loopholes so that you cannot prosecute obscenity to minors in schools and we need to get these loopholes closed so that in all fifty states if you're caught pandering obscenity to a minor even during public school hours, more so during school hours, you will be prosecuted."