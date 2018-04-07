'Christians Need to Stand Up Against Injustice': Beth Moore Calls for Reform, Repentance in Evangelical Church

Evangelist Beth Moore is calling on the church to repent and renounce what she calls "pampered gospel."

The author and minister participated in a panel discussion on "Evangelicals and the Future of Racial Unity" at the MLK50 Conference on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

Moore said Christians need to stand up against injustice, even if it costs them their popularity or forces them out of their comfort zone.

"What I think has happened here is that in our discipleship, we are not teaching what is normative in the believing life," she said. "When we carry our cross and we follow Jesus, we are walking into a storm. We were told that in Luke 10, Matthew 10 we will be 'sheep among wolves,' not wolves among sheep."

Moore explained that "sheep among wolves" means Christians will be "persecuted," "criticized," "imprisoned" and even killed for speaking the truth --.something she believes few American Christians truly experience or understand.

"We have been very proud of the fact that we have not subscribed to a prosperity gospel. But what we have subscribed to is a pampered gospel where we are so afraid of suffering and we are so afraid someone is going to criticize us and hurt our feelings," Moore said. "This is the Gospel work of Jesus Christ and we are going with Him. Whatever it takes, no matter how unpopular it is. He was hated. We have to have thicker skin than that."

Before the conference, she took to Twitter to encourage the church to repent of its failures.

Evangelicalism is in humiliating need of reform but the thing is, it’s possible. In OUR lifetimes. All that stands between us & an astonishing work of the Holy Spirit is repentance. Quit being scared of rocking a boat that has run aground on an island of compromise.Walk on water. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) March 27, 2018

"Why on God's green earth are we expending untold energy still defending ourselves when we could just repent of placing trust in man to save & champion us, defend our principles & meanwhile keep us privileged & empowered instead of trusting God to help us?How hard is it to repent?" she said.

"I think some of us haven't had enough practice at colossally blowing it. Listen, I'm not an expert on many things but I am an expert on colossally blowing it. It's not hard to repent," she continued. "You just get down on your face and go, God, I've colossally blown it. I'm so sorry. Please help."

"Evangelicalism is in humiliating need of reform but the thing is, it's possible. In OUR lifetimes. All that stands between us & an astonishing work of the Holy Spirit is repentance. Quit being scared of rocking a boat that has run aground on an island of compromise.Walk on water," she concluded.

Many Twitter users agreed with her, but one warned her against putting too much blame on the church.

" As you travel this journey, please do not take on the anger of our culture against the church or our nation. There are many wrongs. Wisdom and truth needed," Pam Anderson tweeted.

Moore responded by saying, "Not at all resistant to that word of caution."