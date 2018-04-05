College Bashes 'Christian Privilege' Teaching Students that Christians Have It Easy

CBN's David Brody spoke with Cabot Phillips, media director for Campus Reform, regarding Thursday's seminar at George Washington University on "Christian privilege." Click above to watch the interview.

WASHINGTON – Christians receive "unmerited perks" and "live life in an easier way" than non-Christians in America – at least that's what one college is teaching its students.

It's the topic of a seminar being offered Thursday evening to students at the George Washington University, located in the nation's capital.

After the event, students will reportedly be able to list at least three examples of "Christian privilege" and learn at least three ways to ally with a non-Christian person.

However, the program doesn't just target the Christian religion. It also targets one race – singling out white people.

Students will also learn how to describe "white privilege" and the "role of denial when it comes to white privilege."

CBN News requested to cover the event but was told no press is allowed.

The seminar – entitled "Christian Privilege: But Our Founding Fathers Were All Christian, Right?!" – is being offered by the university's Multicultural Student Services Center.

The seminar description on the school's website asks, "How do Christians in the USA experience life in an easier way than non-Christians? Even with the separation of Church and State, are there places where Christians have built-in advantages over non-Christians?"