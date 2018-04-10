Franklin Graham's Call to Action After Anchorage Lets Transgenders Pick Their Bathroom

Voters in Anchorage, Alaska decided last week to keep allowing men and women to use the restroom of their choice, rather than the one corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Alaska Family Action, a non-profit Christian policy group, proposed scrapping the city's nondiscrimination ordinance which allowed people to use the restrooms, changing facilities and locker rooms that matched their chosen gender identity.

Supporters of the legislation, known as Proposition 1, said it was intended to protect the privacy of women and children.

Only 35 percent of the city's voters showed up at the polls, and the bill was voted down by 53 percent of those who voted.

Franklin Graham challenged Christians to "wake up" and weigh in on the direction of America's cities, states and nation.

"This new law, which would've helped make these private areas safer, was voted down by a very narrow margin—but only 35% of the city's registered voters even cast a ballot! It makes you wonder how the outcome would have been if every Christian, every church, in Anchorage had gotten behind it," Graham wrote on Facebook.

This is the first so-called "bathroom bill" to be defeated at the ballot box.

At least six other state legislatures are considering similar bills this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But their fates rest with lawmakers rather than voters.

CBN News reached out to the Alaska Family Association regarding the Anchorage vote but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Americans have been outraged in recent years over stories of shocking bathroom encounters since the transgender bathroom battles began.

