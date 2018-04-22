GQ Rejects the Bible as ‘Foolish,’ Tells People Not to Read It – Franklin Graham Points Them to Jesus

It is the best-selling book of all time, and the Holy Bible has also been called the greatest book of all time.

However, the editors at GQ disagree.

The men’s magazine ranks The Bible as #12 on their list of so-called “great books” that “haven’t aged well.”

In an article titled “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read and 21 You Should Read Instead” the editors say, “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it.”

“Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced. It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned,” they conclude.

Evangelist Franklin Graham had a few editorial remarks of his own in response to GQ’s ranking.

“The Holy Bible is God-breathed, it is living and active, and it is sharper than a double-edged sword. There’s nothing more powerful, and there’s nothing more needed by mankind than the Word of God,” said Graham via Facebook.

“Maybe the GQ editors need to read it, again. The subject of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, is Jesus Christ. And one day soon, every knee will bow and every tongue confess that He is Lord,” he continued.

The list goes on to critique other literary classics such as Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse- Five, The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger and Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The list also includes Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea saying, “Mostly, I kept hoping the fish would get away without too much damage.”

Overall the article concludes the works “are racist and some are sexist, but most are just really, really boring.”

CBN News reached out to GQ Magazine for comment but heard nothing back before the time of publication.