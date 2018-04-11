'He Was Steps From Heaven's Door': Robert Morris' Pulse Stopped, but His Wife Says Prayer Saved Him

Gateway Church founder and Pastor Robert Morris' recovery from a life-threatening bout of internal bleeding is nothing short of miraculous, according to a senior pastor at the church and Morris' wife.

Debbie Morris took to Instagram Tuesday night to thank the more than 250,000 people who prayed for her husband.

"They tell me that 250,000 people have agreed to pray for Robert in 45 countries," she wrote. "YOUR PRAYERS MATTER!"

More than 290,000 people joined in the LIVE prayer session for Morris on Facebook Monday night.

Jimmy Evans, the lead apostolic senior pastor at Gateway Church, told Charisma News that a group of paramedics arrived at the home after Morris passed out. They told Debbie that her husband was dehydrated and gave him fluids and left, but Morris passed out again.

A second group of paramedics arrived at their home, which is 70 miles away from the city. A veteran helicopter pilot who operated air ambulances for 13 years was in that group of EMTs.

Evans says that man saved Pastor Morris' life.

"The minute he saw him, he said, 'You need an air ambulance right now,'" Evans recounted. "It was because of his experience that they knew that."

"On the flight in, they lost his pulse, his blood pressure, he was just in horrible shape," he continued. "We look at that as just being a huge God deal with that, if that guy hadn't been there and they hadn't immediately called an air ambulance, he probably would have died."

Debbie wrote that while they waited on the helicopter they did the only thing they knew to do – pray.

"Robert, realizing he was in serious trouble, asked me to post on social media because he believes in the power of prayer," she wrote.

"The paramedics had just told us they could not find a pulse and his blood pressure was too low to read....We knew he was steps from heaven's door. Neither of us knew what to expect from social media," Debbie continued. "God mobilized an army using social media. We knew our battle was bigger than we could fight on our own."

Pastor Morris has had his last surgery and although his vitals remain strong, Debbie is still asking for prayer.

"Prayer points: pain levels decrease, no infection, restful sleep," she wrote.

"While heaven seems much farther away, and the crisis has been de-elevated we still needs your prayers. We have some real hurdles to overcome," Debbie added in her post.

"Tears of gratefulness stream down my face as write. Thank you for storming the throne. I can't say 'thank you' strong enough," Debbie continued. "Your prayers mattered."

