New Poll: Most Americans Still Believe in God of the Bible



A new Pew Research survey finds that a slim majority of Americans – 56% – still believe in the God of the Bible.

Overall, a whopping 90% believe in some concept of God, whether it be the Biblical God or some generic "higher power."

Only one-in-10 Americans say they don't believe in God or a higher power of any kind, according to the survey.

But the poll indicates the number of Americans who believe in God is slowly declining.

Adults under age 50 and college graduates are less likely to believe in God than older Americans and people with only a high school education.

Nearly eight-in-10 US adults think God or a higher power has protected them, and two-thirds say they have been rewarded by the Almighty.

The survey of more than 4,700 US adults was conducted in December 2017.