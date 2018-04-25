Oklahoma Makes 'I Can Only Imagine' the Official State Inspirational Song

First it was a musical hit. Then it became a movie. Now, it's one state's official inspirational song.

"I Can Only Imagine," sung by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard, continues to make waves across the country.

It's become so influential, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed HB 3473 in law, which legally "declares the official inspirational state song to be 'I Can Only Imagine' by MercyMe."

The measure also orders the State Library to keep a copy of the song in it's records.

The film by the same name tells the true story behind the song and was shot in Oklahoma. It's about Millard's broken relationship with his father played by actor Dennis Quaid and how Christ restored it. The film instantly became a box office success grossing almost $80 million at the box office. It ranks third overall among Hollywood music biopic films.

"When I saw the movie, I was moved by the powerful message of hope and forgiveness," said state Rep. Randy McDaniel in a news release.

"Seeing the film inspired me to take action to give this extraordinary song official state recognition and a permanent home in Oklahoma's musical landscape."

The band will perform at Frontier City amusement park in Oklahoma City on June 9th.