This Indiana Law Seeks to Protect Health of Women, 'Does Planned Parenthood Have Something to Hide?'

In the ongoing battle over the rights of women and the unborn, Planned Parenthood is suing the state of Indiana to stop it from imposing a new law aimed at protecting the safety of pregnant women.

The law, which was signed by the governor last month, requires health and safety inspections of medical clinics for women. The Left considers that an attack on women’s rights.

Planned Parenthood claims that Senate Enrolled Act (SEA 340) – known as the Abortion Complications Reporting Law – is not helping women but hindering them from receiving abortions.

America's biggest abortion provider says it is being unfairly targeted by the Hoosier state, but Indiana lawmakers who passed the bill say their top priority is the health of the woman.

The law requires clinics which are providing highly invasive procedures to submit to annual inspections of their equipment and for doctors to report any abnormal complications that occur as a result of the abortion procedure.

According to the General Assembly Digest, here's the purpose of SEA 340: "Regulation of abortion and newborn safety devices. Makes various changes to the abortion law concerning abortion clinic license applications, abortion clinic inspections, abortion inducing drugs, abortion complications, the provision of information to a woman seeking an abortion, and the collection of data by the state department of health."

In a statement made by Indiana’s Right to Life, Mike Fichter calls the latest legal wrangling a "predictable" move by the abortion giant to engage "activist judges to block the laws."

"Planned Parenthood likes to claim that abortions never harm women. If that was the case, why do they oppose this common sense law? Their lawsuit begs the question, does Planned Parenthood have something to hide?" he says.

Pro-life advocates like Fichter say they want to debunk the myth that Planned Parenthood wants to help women. Fichter says the truth is that "SEA 340 helps women and unborn children in Indiana."

There is another portion of the law that is not under scrutiny – support for the Safe Haven law.

Under this law pregnant mothers can choose to leave their newborn child at a Safe Haven outpost such as a firehouse.

Earlier this month a newborn baby girl – now named Grace – was left in a "baby box" at a Coolspring fire station.