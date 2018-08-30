'Abortion Is Self-Care': Shocking Billboard Targets Black Women for Abortions

A new billboard along a Dallas highway encourages African-American women to choose abortion.

"Black women take care of their families by taking care of themselves," the billboard reads. "Abortion is self-care."

The billboard is sponsored by a Dallas-based group called The AFIYA Center.

According to its website, "Our mission is to serve Black women and girls by transforming their relationship with their sexual and reproductive health through addressing the consequences of reproduction oppression."

CBN News contacted The AFIYA Center and was told the billboard was put up on Monday and is still running.

Many protesters used social media to express their outrage over the ad.

"The abortion war against black women is so real," former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson said on Facebook. This is on a billboard in Dallas."

Another tweeted, "SELF being the key word there. Shouldn't an unborn child be entitled to "SELF-CARE"?

Abortion statistics in the black community are alarming, and it's all part of a plan put into place decades ago by Margaret Sanger.

In the early 20th Century, Sanger founded Planned Parenthood, an organization that later became the nation's largest abortion provider. She encouraged abortion and sterlization to limit the size of black families.

"Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, once said colored (sic) people are like weeds; they need to be exterminated," Dr. Alveda King, director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, once told CBN News.

Blacks make up only 13 percent of the US population, yet more than 30 percent of aborted babies are from black mothers.