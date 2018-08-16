Almost There: California Lawmakers Vote Again to Outlaw Sexual Orientation Change Efforts

The California Senate has passed a bill that would inhibit the church's ability to teach on sexuality and anyone seeking counseling to change their same-sex attraction. It does that by outlawing sexual orientation change efforts.

The bill (AB2943) now heads back to the California Assembly for a "concurrence" vote where it's expected to pass. The assembly previously passed the bill in the spring.

The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Evan Low, says the bill will stop what he considers to be fraudulent counseling. "We as legislators have a responsibility to protect Californians from harmful and deceptive practices," he said Thursday. "All Californians should be celebrated, cherished and loved for who they are."

Hundreds of pastors across the state have traveled to Sacramento this year to oppose the bill, fearing that it will shut down church conferences on sexuality, ban Christian books on sex and any paid counseling for those seeking to change their orientation.

Bethel Church pastor Ken Williams, who once considered himself gay, told CBN News Thursday, "This is taking away choice. This is violating freedom of conscience. This is violating my interpretation of Scripture."

Another former gay man, Jim Domen, leads Church United, which has organized pastors across the state in opposition of the bill. "We're already ready to file a lawsuit," he told CBN News.

Domen is working with the law firm and religious freedom advocate group Tyler & Bursch on suits that will be filed at both the state and federal level. Attorneys say the bill as it stands violates the freedom of speech and freedom of religion guaranteed in both the California and US constitutions.