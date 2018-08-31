College Bans 9/11 Memorial, Says It's Biased Against Muslim Students 

Ripon College in Wisconsin has decided that a September 11 memorial cannot take place because it creates an environment where "students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed."

Citing reports of bias filed during last year's "9/11: Never Forget Project" by Young America's Foundation, administrators ruled against the exhibit showing images from the 9/11 attack "because radical Islamist terrorism 'represents a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happened to this country."

"They don't represent the full gamut," administrators said. "And they show a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint.'"

Young America's Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown accused Ripon of trying to "sanitize the truth out of remembering the anniversary of September 11."

The Ripon handbook says the college is "committed to the free speech and open exchange of ideas and views," and says students can combat bias by "speaking out against, denouncing, and/or interrupting all forms which challenge the Ripon College Diversity Statement or Harassment Policy."

When Ripon College was founded in 1851, it had strong ties to Protestant denominations. Its first six presidents had backgrounds in the clergy.

