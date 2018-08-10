FDA Buys Baby Body Parts from Company Investigated for Selling Human Tissue for Profit

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is called-out by pro-life groups who say the government agency is doing business with a group that's under criminal investigation for selling aborted babies for profit.

Advanced Bio Resources (ABR) is the company under investigation for working with Planned Parenthood to sell the freshly aborted babies and their human tissue.

CNSNews.com reports the FDA renewed its contract with ABR on July 25 and uses the fetal tissue "to transplant into 'humanized mice' so that these mice will have a functioning 'human immune system.'"

Live Action has been following this part of the abortion industry and reports that when the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) first exposed the practice with its undercover videos in 2015, it revealed that ABR doesn't participate in the abortion process but does collect the aborted baby tissue. It reportedly doesn't get the consent of the mother but relies on the abortion provider to get it. See their report and watch the undercover video (warning subject and video are graphic).

"We're usually standing right outside the door... and we're in the lab area... then we get the tissue, doctor makes sure the termination is complete... we have it immediately after," said ABR's Perrin Larton in one of the CMP's undercover videos.

CNSNews reporter Terry Jeffrey sent 20 questions to the FDA regarding their contract with ABR and received a statement in return.

"The FDA's researchers obtain fetal tissue from a non-profit Tissue Procurement Organization (TPO) that have provided assurances that they are in compliance with all applicable legal requirements, including relevant provisions relating to research involving human fetal tissue. FDA is not involved in the TPO's sourcing of the tissue," the statement read in part.

The FDA also said it makes sure it "is in compliance with applicable federal, state and local regulations and guidelines, as well as FDA policies."

Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose tweeted, "This is horrific." She is calling on President Donald Trump to hold the taxpayer-funded FDA accountable.