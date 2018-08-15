First Transgender Nominee for Governor Thinks 'Radicalized Christians' Are a Threat

Christine Hallquist, the new Democratic nominee for governor of Vermont and America's first major party transgender candidate, once tweeted that "radicalized Christians" are a problem that Americans currently "tolerate."

Hallquist made the comment in June 2017 about an article from "LGBTQ Nation" in which a girl was disqualified from a soccer team because she looked like a boy.

And we worry about sharia law!! Radicalized Christians are a part of the American landscape, and we tolerate it. https://t.co/Q4UmEKAYLi — Christine Hallquist (@Christinehinvt) June 6, 2017

Hallquist's Twitter stream features several shots at Christians, including one tweet suggesting that a woman reported to have brutally stabbed her son to death because he was gay – was probably a Christian.

I'll bet she called herself a "Christian" https://t.co/VFJWtQV4W3 — Christine Hallquist (@Christinehinvt) January 17, 2017

Hallquist will challenge Vermont's incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott in November.