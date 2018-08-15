Displaying 30+ Stories
First Transgender Nominee for Governor Thinks 'Radicalized Christians' Are a Threat

08-15-2018
Dale Hurd

Christine Hallquist, the new Democratic nominee for governor of Vermont and America's first major party transgender candidate, once tweeted that "radicalized Christians" are a problem that Americans currently "tolerate."

Hallquist made the comment in June 2017 about an article from "LGBTQ Nation" in which a girl was disqualified from a soccer team because she looked like a boy. 

Hallquist's Twitter stream features several shots at Christians, including one tweet suggesting that a woman reported to have brutally stabbed her son to death because he was gay – was probably a Christian. 

Hallquist will challenge Vermont's incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott in November.

