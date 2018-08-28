JJ Watt Foundation: All $41.6 Million in Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds Distributed

JJ Watt says the success of his foundation's fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief is all thanks to the "unprecedented support and generosity of over 200,000 donors from across the country and around the world."

The Justin J. Watt Foundation reported on October 26, 2017 that it had raised $37 million. That was approximately a month after announcing the fundraiser. Since then, the total increased to a final $41.6 million as donations kept coming in after the deadline.

The foundation also reports all those funds have been distributed to help the victims of Harvey.

Watt tweeted about all that's been accomplished with the fundraiser. He referenced several non-profits that received funds and noted the work they've done.

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

One Year Update pic.twitter.com/eSiOG4TT26 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2018

One of the images in Watt's tweet was a reflection on the events that happened a year ago when Harvey hit.

"The memories of destruction and devastation remain, but they are accompanied by memories of hope, selflessness and the beauty of the human spirit," Watt wrote.

Harvey hit Texas on August 25, 2017, near Rockport, Texas, as a Category 4 storm. It dropped 40 to 61 inches of rainfall in southeast Texas, which is an all-time record and triggered flash flooding in several states. It also tied with Hurricane Katrina as the costliest hurricane on record at $125 billion in damage.

"Every time that I am fortunate enough to witness someone step back into their home for the first time or a child run around on the playground again, I am reminded of the generosity of strangers that helped make it all possible. Thank you and never stop spreading the positivity!" Watt also said.