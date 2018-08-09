Pennsylvania Family Told They Can't Hold a Bible Study on Their Own Property

Scott and Terri Fetterolf have owned their 32-acre farm for about two years. They also have a yarn and wool shop, sell fresh produce, flowers and other goods, provide educational classes, and host private events like bridal showers and prayer groups - according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

But their freedom to worship on their own property has now been called into question.

They were served a cease-and-desist order late last year by the borough of Sewickley Heights claiming the "farm was being used improperly as a place of worship, a place of assembly, and as a commercial venue and 'special studio or school,'" according to the Post-Gazette.

The borough wants the Fetterolfs to pay $500 each for permits for all of their activities in order to continue them.

Jeremy Samek is senior counsel for the Independence Law Center, an arm of the Pennsylvania Family Institute. He says his organization is representing the Fetterolfs, and what's happened to them violates their constitutional rights.

Samek says placing these sorts of requirements on the Fetterolfs — or anyone for that matter — is illegal.

"What they're doing here is they are requiring them to make a request with the zoning board and get permission to hold a Bible study... require them to go through a public hearing to receive permission.. and that kind of prior restraining is unconstitutional and infringing on their right to freely exercise their religion," Samek told CBN News.

Samek says they're being forbidden to hold not only Bible studies, but church staff meetings, retreats, or even religious fundraisers, by putting them in the category of a place of worship. He said, for example, a youth group of 30 students couldn't come to the farm and sing religious songs, but the same group of kids could have a graduation party and play music without restriction.

The borough hasn't filed a response yet to the Independence Law Center's suit according to Samek. He says the mayor said they could hold Bible studies, but the town's attorneys say they can't because those Bible studies would be labeled a class and they'd need a permit for it.

The next step for the Fetterolfs and their attorneys, Samek says, is waiting to hear back from federal court on their complaint and preliminary injunction.



Meanwhile, Terri Fetterolf told the local paper, "I don't seek to sue my borough and cause taxes to go up, I'm just trying to live my life."