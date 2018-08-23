'Plan for Worst and Hope for Best': Hawaii Braces for Massive Hurricane

WASHINGTON – As Hurricane Lane barrels toward the Hawaiian Islands, people there are bracing for the worst.

The massive storm is carrying with it 150-mile per hour winds and is one of the strongest to ever to come this close to the islands.

"I would be very happy to say well, it was another near miss. But that doesn't seem likely with the trajectory," Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa said.

Forecasters are still unsure if it will hit land but either way, its effects could be widespread.

"We got to take it very seriously and we are all working together at this point to make sure we plan for worst and hope for best," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

Lane is prompting warnings for the Big Island, Maui and Oahu as the US Navy is moving its ships and submarines.

All public schools are closed Thursday and Friday as facilities prepare to become emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, islanders are preparing for possible evacuations and stocking up on fuel and supplies, which are quickly selling out.

Hurricane hunters flying into the eye of the storm perhaps put it best.

"So there is no other way for the forecasters to see what exactly is inside the storm and what's going on until we get there," US Airforce Hurricane Hunter Kimberly Spusta said.