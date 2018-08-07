Police Officer Takes Huge Risk to Save Boy She Saw Jump from Overpass

It happened so fast she didn't really have time to think. The Hastings-on-Hudson, NY police officer saw a young man jump from an overpass while she was driving to work.

"I think my adrenaline was pumping so high," Officer Jessie Ferreira Cavallo told reporters, "He just climbed up and jumped off."

Before she knew it, she had pulled over and had gone into rescue mode.

"I wasn't thinking too much," she told the Rockland/Westchester Journal News. "I just knew, when I looked down and saw him ... he looked dead. I couldn't see anything other than blood. I thought to myself, 'He needs help. I need to help him.'"

She said another woman, in a military uniform, also stopped to help and they worked together to save the boy.

She also told reporters the boy was unresponsive but eventually opened his eyes. She said they put a neck brace and splint on him until help could arrive.

News12 Westchester reports the boy is between 12 and 13 years old and is a student at a local school for "vulnerable children." It also reports he's being treated for broken bones and other injuries but is expected to recover.

Ferreira Cavallo says she went to work after the boy was rushed to the hospital not thinking about what she'd done – jumping the overpass herself to help the boy.

" I didn't realize how high it was. It seemed doable. It didn't seem that high. I thought I jumped over a brick wall or a cement barrier. It was so fast. It was more like tunnel vision. I saw the boy and I needed to get to him. I didn't see anything else," She told the local paper.

The Rockland/Westchester News Journal also reports this isn't the first time this brave officer saved a life. It reports the 28-year-old has received six life-saving awards in her seven years as a police officer.