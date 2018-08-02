Displaying 30+ Stories
'The Fellowship:' Helping Jews and Christians in Need Worldwide

08-03-2018
CBN News

Since it was founded in 1983 by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has built bridges of cooperation around the world, along with broad support for the state of Israel. 

Whether it's rescuing persecuted Christians in the Middle East, getting help to elderly Jews in Russia, or providing needed medicine to Holocaust survivors in Israel, The Fellowship, as it's known, is there – reaching the desperate, lonely and forgotten. 

Gordon Robertson talks with Yael Eckstein about the ongoing work of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews on Friday's 700 Club.

Today, Yael Eckstein, Rabbi Eckstein's daughter and global vice president of The Fellowship, carries on the family tradition of helping Israel and Jews as well as Christians worldwide.

 

