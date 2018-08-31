'This Is an Attempt to Intimidate Certain Voices': Group Says Meetings Between Trump, Faith Leaders a Violation of Law

Christian leaders who meet to pray and share their views with President Trump are under fire from a secular group that says the meetings violate federal law.

President Trump hosted dozens of Christians leaders who support his administration at a White House dinner this week.

Sometimes referred to as an 'evangelical advisory board,' members such as Paula White and Pastor Robert Jeffress have met with the president in the Oval Office.

Now, the group Americans United for Separation for Church and State is seeking full disclosure of the group's activities and White House meetings.

"Since taking office, President Trump has frequently met with, and received advice and recommendations from, the president's Evangelical Advisory Board (sometimes called the "Evangelical Executive Advisory Board" or the Faith Advisory Board"). We write to inform you that the Advisory Board is subject to, but has failed to comply with, the Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C.app.2," the group said in a letter.

Johnnie Moore, an unofficial spokesman for the group, says the board does not formally exists and is really just a collection of faith leaders who support the president.

"From the very beginning we've made it clear that there is no evangelical advisory council at the White House," Moore told CBN News. "I don't know how many times I've said that."

"I think everybody just needs to recognize that this is an attempt to intimidate certain voices, and voices that will not be intimidated," said Moore.

He added, "The fact is that the White House doesn't just meet with evangelicals."

"They meet with countless groups, countless constituents," explained Moore. "They meet with people they agree with, disagree with. Now for whatever reason, I think certain people in the media and amongst activist groups decided every time the White House meets with evangelicals, they ought to get a special level of criticism or they act like the White House only meets with evangelicals."

"And it is true that this administration has a special relationship with this constituency, as did the Obama administration have a special relationship with a certain constituency. That's the nature of electoral politics in the United States," said Moore.