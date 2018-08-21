US Army Major General Accused of 'Aggressive Anti-Religious Hostility' in Case Involving Chaplain and Same-Sex Couple

Chaplain Scott Squires

A United States Army chaplain and a chaplain's assistant face possible disciplinary action over a case involving a marriage retreat and a same-sex couple.

First Liberty Institute, which is defending Chaplain Scott Squires, and wrote a letter on behalf of SSG Kacie Griffin, says the two "complied with Army rules but face reprimand for adhering to religious beliefs," according to a news release.

The non-profit public interest law firm says an "Army investigator recommended that Squires be found guilty of 'dereliction of duty,'" which means the decorated chaplain faces a possible court martial and time in a military prison for rescheduling a marriage retreat, the news release states.

"I simply did what I'm required to do under Army regulations and my endorser's rules," Squires said in a statement. "I am shocked that I would even be investigated, let alone threatened with punishment, for following the rules."

"Chaplain Scott Squires faces potential disciplinary action by the United States Army for adhering to his church's religious teaching on marriage," the news release states.

"Following a complaint, an Army investigator concluded that Chaplain Squires was guilty of discrimination when Squires explained he could not conduct a Strong Bonds marriage retreat with same-sex couples due to the requirements of his chaplain-endorsing agency, the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention," it continued.

Squires made sure the soldier was included in the next available Strong Bonds retreat run by another chaplain who did not have restrictions. However, the investigator decided the chaplain's behavior amounted to discrimination and deserved a reprimand, according to the news release.

Meanwhile, First Liberty claims Griffin, Squires' chaplain assistant, "was included in the investigation for simply informing Squires of the couple's application and letting the couple know that Chaplain Squires would want to speak with them about the event."

Griffin now could lose her chance to receive an officer's commission "and a full ride college scholarship because of one general's intentional indecision," according to the release.

The law firm states it sent a letter to the Army "urging it to reverse the investigator's conclusion and recommendation of disciplinary action," the news release states.

CBN News contacted the Department of the Army for comment on the case involving Squires and Griffin.

LTC Robert Bockholt, director of public affairs for the US Army Special Operations Command, issued the following statement to CBN News:

"First, the Commander of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, like all USASOC commanders, takes every allegation of discrimination seriously. In accordance with Army regulations and policy, Maj. Gen Sonntag immediately initiated an investigation as soon as these allegations were brought to his attention."

"The Army's Equal Opportunity policy is clear and every USASOC commander understands they are responsible for promoting equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion in an environment free from harassment or unlawful discrimination. Commanders must provide that environment, and immediately investigate allegations of discrimination or offensive behavior just as Maj. Gen. Sonntag did."

"The investigation is currently ongoing, so it would be in appropriate to comment further."

In the Army's report, the investigating officer wrote:

"Based on the below investigation, I make the following findings: I find that CH (MAJ) Jerry Squires (hereafter CH Squires) and (redacted) did violate Army Equal Opportunity (EO) policy by denying (redacted) and her wife, (redacted) the opportunity to attend a Strong Bonds retreat run by and paid for by the United States Army."

First Liberty issued a response to the Army's report, and Mike Berry, deputy general counsel and director of military affairs to First Liberty, issued a statement:

"The United States Army, acting under the command of Major General Sonntag, is threatening to punish one of its chaplains because he followed the rules. The Army, or Congress, must hold Major General Sonntag accountable for allowing this aggressive anti-religious hostility against its military chaplains to occur under his command."