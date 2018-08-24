Vice President to Senate on Kavanaugh: 'Advise & Consent' – Not 'Obstruct & Oppose'

The vice president went on the offensive Friday, attacking senators who oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Vice President Mike Pence told the Republican National Lawyers Association, "if we lived in a more respectful time, Judge Kavanaugh would be automatically confirmed."

He cited the opposition of five Senate Democrats to Kavanaugh, even before the president formally announced his nomination.

"That's not advise and consent, that's simply obstruct and oppose and the American people deserve better," he said.

The vice president was referring to the US Constitution which outlines how the judicial nomination process should work in Article II. It says that the president "shall nominate and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, judges of the Supreme Court and all other officers of the United States."

The vice president urged Senate Democrats to resist the 'obstruct and oppose' strategy, not just for high court nominees but for other judicial nominees as well.

Pence also blasted top Democrats like Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and ranking Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) who, as the Los Angeles Times has reported, have called for the review of millions of pages of Kavanaugh's archived White House records. That includes documents from his time serving as a staff secretary in the George W. Bush White House.

Pence pushed back against that request Friday. "Four hundred and thirty thousand pages for Brett Kavanaugh have been produced," he said. "Some say it's still not enough."

The vice president promised to provide resources in "careful detail" for the Senate but insisted, "Judge Kavanaugh has impeccable qualifications and credentials."

Pence noted that courts across the country cite Kavanaugh's opinions and that the Supreme Court itself has cited his opinions more than a dozen times.

He also mentioned recent support from self-described liberal, feminist lawyer Lisa Blatt, who's argued 35 cases before the high court.

She wrote in Politico that she's known Kavanaugh for years and that Democrats should stop attacking him. "It is unbecoming to block him simply because they want to, and they risk alienating intelligent people who see the obvious: He is the most qualified conservative for the job," Blatt said.

Republicans are hoping the Senate will confirm Kavanaugh by Oct. 1st when the Supreme Court starts its next session. The Senate begins confirmation hearings Sept. 4th.