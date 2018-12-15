'God is Giving Me a Message About Israel': Anne Graham Lotz Writes Prayer for Israel

Anne Graham Lotz revealed on her website this week that through her bout with cancer, she believes God is giving her a message about Israel.

Lotz writes that in the Bible, "God had his spokespersons live out the message He gave them before they delivered the message to the people." She went on to list the examples of Old Testament prophets Hosea, Jeremiah, and Isaiah.

"Could it be there is more to my cancer at the age of 70 than just a random coincidence?" she wrote.

Lotz says she has believed her life was entwined with the nation of Israel.

"I was born one week to the day after her rebirth. We are both 70 years old. Could it be that God has given me a message for her that I am living out in my own experience? This is what I seem to see," she noted.

Lotz writes, "the warning I feel deep within is that Israel is in danger of a surprise attack in this, her 70th year. This is the message God has placed on my heart for her."

She also included scripture from the Old Testament -- Joel 2:12-14: "Even now, declares the Lord, Return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning…" Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity. Who knows but that he may turn and have pity and leave behind a blessing…"

The second daughter of the late Billy Graham also relayed a message that she says God place on her heart.

"And this is the message God has placed on my heart for you and me… for God's people. It's time, once again, to: Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: "May those who love you be secure. May there be peace within your walls and security within your citadels." It's time to pray for Jerusalem and for the whole House of Israel.

Lotz also wrote a special prayer for Israel.



As CBN News reported last month, Lotz's treatment for breast cancer has led to some serious complications. Her brother, Franklin Graham, wrote on his Facebook page that Lotz "was experiencing severe side effects from her last chemotherapy treatment which may jeopardize whether she can continue." He asked for prayers on her behalf.