'Google isn't the Only One Watching You. God is': Franklin Graham Reminds Christians God Doesn't Need an App

Last week, US Rep. Ted Poe (R-Texas) repeatedly pressed Google CEO Sundar Pichai about Google's location tracking capabilities during Pichai's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington.

Poe asked the Google CEO if "Google's location tracking so precise that it can know if someone moved from one side of a room to another?"

"I wouldn't be able to answer without knowing more details," Pichai responded.

Poe seeking a yes or no answer asked him the question a third time. "I'm shocked you don't know. I think Google obviously does," he told Pichai.

Google does know, according to CNET.com. The internet search engine uses GPS, Wi-Fi and cell tower data to track a user's location.

Fox News recently demonstrated how Google can track a phone even when the device is not hooked up to Wi-Fi.

In a recent Facebook post, Franklin Graham asked if his followers to his page minded being tracked by Google.

"Yes, your cell phone knows where you are! And tracking where you go and what you do is big business for some companies because they use and sell that information. Google's CEO was recently grilled by Congress about how they treat this information and our privacy. This Fox News report is about the amazing amount of metadata your phone is constantly capturing about your activities. Do you mind being tracked by Google?" he wrote.

Graham also reminded the followers of his page that God doesn't need an app to track their movements throughout their daily lives.

"But remember, Google isn't the only one watching you. God is. And He doesn't need an app to keep up with exactly where you are. He's God—He knows where you are 24/7. And He knows what you're doing. He even knows your thoughts and the intentions of your heart. The Bible tells us, "O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up, You understand my thought afar off. You comprehend my path and my lying down, and are acquainted with all my ways" (Psalm 139:1-3)," the evangelist wrote.