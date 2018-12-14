Displaying 30+ Stories
'Jesus Take the Wheel': Muslim Congresswoman Mocks Pence's Faith in Viral Tweet

12-14-2018
CBN News

A recently elected female congresswoman is facing backlash for mocking Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter. 

Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) posted a photo of Pence in the Oval Office with his eyes closed during a meeting between Trump and Democrat leaders this week about the border wall. 

Omar captioned the photo with the phrase, "Jesus take the wheel," which originated from a popular country song from Carrie Underwood. 

The photo went viral and quickly drew accusations that Omar was making light of  Pence's Christian faith. 

Omar is one the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. This is not the first time her tweets have drawn controversy. 

In 2012, the Minnesota Democrat tweeted that "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel."

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza  #Palestine #Israel

Many people criticized Omar for her tweet and accused her of repeating old anti-Semitic ideas about Jews "deceiving" the world. 

Omar has refused to retract her Tweet and told ABC News during an interview this year that she is not anti-Semitic. Instead, it's her critics who are the real bigots, she claims.

"These accusations are without merit. They are rooted in bigotry toward a belief about what Muslims are stereotyped to believe," she said.

Submitted by escamp on

