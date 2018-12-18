“Greatest Atrocity of Our Time’: Megachurch Pastor Doesn’t Hold Back in Scathing Instagram Post on Abortion

A pastor at the influential California megachurch “Bethel” has penned a lengthy and impassioned Instagram post in which he called the American abortion epidemic the “greatest atrocity of our time.”

Accompanying an image of a newly-formed fetus, Kris Vallotton wrote: “Remember this “fetus” is not human, it’s not a person, and therefore it’s not protected by our constitution. It is simply a blob of cells easily removed from the mothers, oops I meant woman’s womb without any side effects,” before adding, “have you ever heard such bull-crap in your life?!”

Vallotton didn’t hold back, declaring that people “will do anything to justify their selfish lifestyles,” and hinting at the overwhelming number of babies that are terminated out of simple convenience.

In the scathing post, Pastor Kris harangued Planned Parenthood and those who support its activities, adding that the organization is “still funded by your tax dollars and by the harvesting of organs from these non-humans.”

“Funny how a blob of cells isn’t human but they have harvestable organs,” he wrote. Planned Parenthood has previously been accused of harvesting fetal organs for profitable gain.

Some 638,169 abortions were reported to have taken place in 2015, according to the most recent statistics released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That being said, this report excluded three states — California, Maryland and New Hampshire — as each declined to provide the CDC with abortion statistics for every year the survey took place.

Planned Parenthood alone is regularly responsible for carrying out more than a third of the annual abortions. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 1 in 4 women will have an abortion before the age of 45. It is estimated that over 60 million babies have been aborted since the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling.

These numbers are staggering considering that each one is the destruction of a human life. It is a sickening thought that so many babies are being slaughtered per year, and something that Vallotton called the “greatest atrocity of our times!”

“Ever wonder how Hitler convinced the Germans to murder 6 million Jews (many of whom were their neighbors and friends)? he asked. “Yeah, now ask yourself what are you doing to stop the insanity?”

Vallotton noted that the bloodshed “could be stopped in one year in America if we refused to vote for any candidate who was pro-abortion,” adding that “100 years from now abortion will go now as one of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated against a people.”

“It will be viewed along with the slaughter of native Americans, the enslaving of the black race, and the genocide of the Jewish people,” he wrote.

“In those days our great, great grandchildren will ask “Why didn’t people do something to stop this?” And we will answer…?”

An extremely challenging call for all those who seek to protect the lives of unborn children.