PRAYER LINK 'The Year of Ownership': Police Chaplain Who Prophesied Trump's Win Shares What's Ahead for 2019

New York Police Department Chaplain John Natale tells the "Prayer Link" that 2019 is the year to position yourself strategically, not just to hear the voice of God but to set your stakes deep into the ground.



On this week's "Prayer Link", John also talks about what God is showing him for President Trump, the spiritual atmosphere in our nation and how the church can prepare for 2019.

Plus, he leads us in prayer for our nation - that's what this CBN News Channel program is all about, praying for the news. Click the link below to watch the interview.