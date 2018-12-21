Radical Nation of Islam Given at Least $365k in Taxpayer Money

ABOVE: CBN News spoke with Alana Goodman with the Washington Examiner for more on her exclusive story.

A new controversy has been exposed over government-funded religious teachings in some federal prisons by the Nation of Islam.

The Washington Examiner reported this week that the group, led by Louis Farrakhan, has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the US government since 2008.

The Examiner reports Nation of Islam leaders have received at least $364,500 in contracts and awards from the US Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice between fiscal year 2008 and 2019.



The chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, Rep. Peter King, spoke out against the funding.

"Categorically, no group or entity or individual associated any way with Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam should receive any federal funding," King told the news outlet.

"What Farrakhan preaches is hatred and anti-semitism and racism, and to use any federal money for any group that's he's involved with that do any type of teaching or proselytizing is just wrong," he said.

The Nation of Islam adamantly defended the funding saying the program is "a great benefit and blessing to the American penal system."

A long-time leader in the Nation of Islam research group, Demetric Muhammad, wrote on researchminister.com, "As effective as minister Farrakhan's message is and has been, it should be supported with the resources it needs to remain a strong presence within the prison system."

Muhammad blasted the Examiner report, calling it "lies, distortions and false characterizations."

CBN News reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which issued a program statement, entitled "religious beliefs and practices" which says:

"...all media resources will be previewed by staff, or any other staff-designated volunteers, prior to distribution"

and "materials shall not denigrate or disparage any other religion or religious groups...."

CBN News also reached out to the Nation of Islam, the Department of Justice and Rep. Peter King for comment on the controversy surrounding the federal funding of Nation of Islam prison lectures. They have not yet responded to our inquiry.

