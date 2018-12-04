Was Joel Osteen Plagiarized? This Christian College President Is in Some Hot Water

The president of a Christian college in Tennessee is facing calls for resignation after allegedly plagiarizing a sermon from Joel Osteen.

Staff and faculty at LeMoyne-Owen College have sent a letter to the board of trustees accusing President Andrea Miller of copying a sermon from Osteen during a recent convocation speech.

Miller admits to using parts of Osteen's sermon, but says it does not "constitute a serious breach of academic standards."

"The fact is, I did use materials from Joel Osteen within fair use, which means I did not photocopy or print text for distribution," Miller told The Commercial Appeal in a statement.



Miller said she intentionally used quotes from the "I'm Still Standing" chapter of Osteen's book Blessed in Darkness.

"I wanted to offer a message of motivation and encouragement to our students," Miller said, "and offer reflection on what it means to endure the challenges that are a part of our transformation work at the college."

While Miller doesn't view her actions as serious infractions, her faculty does.

"The president is the highest academic and administrative officer at the college and she sets the standard for ethical and moral conduct at the college as well," Prof. Michael Robinson told WREG Memphis. "I think these are some serious allegations, because it impacts the credibility of the college going forward, and with the president being the face of the organization, that's a serious allegation and a serious infraction."

This is not the first time the university faculty has had a conflict with Miller.

In 2017, faculty took a vote of no confidence in Miller. She has served as president since September 2015.