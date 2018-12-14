'We Are Expecting Miracles': Pat Boone Asks for Prayer for Wife's Failing Health

American music icon Pat Boone is calling on Christians everywhere to pray for his wife Shirley's health.

Author and Christian minister Shawn Bolz says doctors believe Shirley, 84, will die soon. He sent out the call for prayer at Pat's request.

"We are rallying prayer for Shirley who was sent home by doctors two months ago for possible hospice. She has lived an amazing life with Pat and her children, grandchildren, and friends but she has unfulfilled promise that she and all of us believe she has an opportunity to see," Bolz said in his statement.

Bolz told CBN News Shirley has "vasculitis," a condition "where her vascular system is filling with water.

"The good news is all of her organs including her lungs are working 100% and they are giving her tons of anti-inflammation medicine. She has a good chance and we are believing the push of prayer will help," he added.

"I asked Pat if I could send out a cry for prayer on his behalf and he said: Please do! We are expecting miracles...that Jesus be glorified. So let everybody know the docs have given up except for home/hospice care, not believing Shirley can recover—she's on the way out—but we're believing Doctor Jesus makes house calls, and we start every day in worship and communion with the One in whom all things consist," Bolz continued.

"Like Paul who let the Corinthians know he thought he was going to die...and he let them know many could rejoice because God heard their prayers for his complete recovery! Let's gang up on the devil...the very gates of Hell can't defend against us!"

"So I am asking you to stand with us, pray with us for Shirley and Pat Boone for her to see all of the days that God intended her to have on Earth," he added.

For most of her life, Shirley has prayed fervently for God to reconcile the music industry back to Him.

"This wasn't a little hope in her heart but a journey that has lasted sometimes weekly for over 55+ years. Behind the scenes they have led some of the most famous people in entertainment and music to know Jesus as their Lord and savior. Shirley and Pat have welcomed hundreds of people into their life and world and have been spiritual parents and gatekeepers in the entertainment industry. They have hosted more events, Bible studies, and prayer meetings at their house than probably anyone else in Beverly Hills in history," Bolz explained.

The minister is urging Christians to pray that Shirley will live to see her prayers answered.