Billy Graham Memorial Event Schedule

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has released details of the events scheduled for Rev. Billy Graham's memorial.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11:25 a motorcade will leave the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina and head to Charlotte.

You can find detailed maps of the route here.

On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26-27, Mr. Graham will lie in repose inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. His casket will remain closed.

Each day, the line will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Graham will then lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from Feb. 28-March 1.

A private funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 2. Graham will be buried beside his wife, Ruth, at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Prayer Garden of the Billy Graham Library.

