DC Authorities Respond After White Powder Sent to Obama's DC Offices

Washington, D.C. authorities quickly reacted Tuesday after a white substance was discovered in mail sent to the offices of former President Barack Obama.

Officials later announced the substance was baby powder.

The incident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. at the World Wildlife Headquarters located in northwest D.C. The former president has leased office space in the building since last year.

The Secret Service and the FBI are investigating the incident. Authorities say the substance was in a letter mailed from Hong Kong. The envelope had no return address.

There appears to be no connection to another incident on Monday, where President Trump's daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr., opened an envelope containing a white powder.

The World Wildlife Fund told local television station WTTG that this was the second instance in two days of a white powder being sent to their facilities. A package containing white powder was sent to their Switzerland office on Monday. That powder was also found to be non-hazardous.

There were no injuries reported. It is unclear if the former president was in the building when the letter arrived.