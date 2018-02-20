CBN Founder Pat Robertson Comes Out for 'Sensible' Gun Control

In the aftermath of the recent American massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, CBN Founder Pat Robertson is coming out in favor of "sensible" gun control measures.

On the 700 Club Tuesday, Robertson said it's time to ban certain guns and work toward better background checks based on mental health:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am a gun owner, I have hunted, I have shot skeet, I have gotten awards when I was in the Marine Corps for shooting. I've got no opposition whatsoever to shooting, but for heaven's sakes, I don't think that the general population needs to have automatic weapons. It just doesn't have to have Russian-built or Chinese-built machine guns. It just doesn't. I mean it's one thing to defend yourself with a pistol or a shotgun to hunt with..."

"I think we can ban those things without too much trouble. And they have what they call bump-stocks...that you hit it and it goes automatic. I mean, we can stop that."

"And then there has to be some medical background check. If somebody is seeing a psychiatrist, is on medication, he or she needs to be prohibited from being turned loose on the general population."

"It's just got to be sensible."

"But as far as the right of the people to keep and bear arms, the Second Amendment, we're all for it."