Gigi Marvin's Goals Send US to Gold Medal Game: Her Real Mission, Leading Others to Christ

Gigi Marvin is back for her third Winter Olympics as a part of the US women's hockey team. And now she and the team are heading for the gold medal match against Canada after defeating Finland 5-0 in the semifinal!

Marvin scored the first and second goals in the game to help the US team defeat Finland.

Another look at @GigiMarvin's second goal at #PyeongChang2018! 7:45 left in the 1st with #TeamUSA leading Finland, 1-0. https://t.co/1BtfiP7MGE — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 19, 2018

The US team won silver in Vancouver in 2010 and again in Sochi in 2014 and this year 30-year-old Marvin is pushing for gold. But it's not her success on the rink that she says defines her.

"I know my worth is not found in what I can achieve in this game," she told FCA Magazine. "Instead, my identity and value is only found in Christ, my Redeemer and Lord."

And while bringing home a gold medal is definitely a goal, it's not her entire mission.

"My mission is more than winning another medal or championship," she said. "It's about sharing Christ and leading others to him."

Marvin is using her Olympic platform to profess her faith. Her social media reflecting heavily where her strength comes from.

Her profile picture on Facebook quotes Psalm 18:32: "It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect," and on Twitter, Matthew 6:33: "Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness."

You can watch Marvin and the US women's hockey team go for gold on Wednesday, February 21. Follow her on Twitter @GigiMarvin.