'God is Allowing Me to Live My Dream': Liberty University Student Races in Daytona 500

William Byron was on everyone's "must-watch" list after the 20-year-old college student clocked the fifth-fastest time at the Daytona 500 qualifying race on February 11.

According to SBNation , the rookie grew up in the heart of NASCAR in Charlotte, North Carolina, before making his way to Lynchburg, Virginia to attend college at Liberty University – which is also one of his biggest racing sponsors.

Now, he takes classes online to accommodate his rigorous racing schedule while chasing a career he long desired growing up.

Race after race, Byron began to prove that he was one of NASCAR's most hopeful up-and-comers. During his first full racing season in the Legends category, Byron drove away with 33 wins under his belt.

From then, the young talent quickly advanced and found himself in the spotlight, but never forgetting who helped him get there.

In an Instagram post, Byron credited much of his success to God writing, "Still pinching myself over this year. God has allowed me to live out my dreams. Just seeing where it'll take me."

It took him to the top of the list as he prepared for one of NASCAR's more prominent races, the Daytona 500.

Byron found himself up against seasoned professionals and veterans in Sunday's race, and didn't get the outcome he hoped for.

The rookie ended up 23rd in his first 500 race after an ugly crash during lap 60 involving two other drivers. Still, Byron tweeted out a congrats to the race winner Austin Dillon, and is already looking ahead to his next race.

It was special just to be in the #DAYTONA500 today. Like nothing else. Wasn’t the result we hoped for but I got my first start outa the way! Thanks to @TeamHendrick @AxaltaRacing. Let’s go on to Atlanta can’t wait. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) February 19, 2018