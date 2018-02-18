‘Thank you Dr. Carson‘ Surgeon General Adams’ Tribute to Ben Carson

Dr. Ben Carson once said, “Happiness doesn't result from what we get, but from what we give.”

The former neurosurgeon gave decades of his life to humanitarian work, but his mere existence as an African-American neurologist, gave hope to the new Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.

During an African-American History celebration at the White House, America's "Top Doctor" explained how Carson gave him the courage to succeed.

“The first time I ever interacted with a black physician was in college when I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Ben Carson,” Adams recalled.

“To see a black man making such important contributions to the field of medicine - Dr. Carson, it lit a fire in me,” he continued.

“It instilled in me a belief that I could do the same. Thank you Dr. Carson, from my heart, for inspiring me and for inspiring so many others,” said an emotional Adams to applause.

Dr. Adams, an anesthesiologist, worked alongside Vice-president Pence in 2014 when he served as Governor of Indiana.

Pence praised Adams' work as Indiana State Health Commissioner and his fight against the opioid induced HIV epidemic in the Hoosier state.

Adams holds bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and psychology, a master’s degree in public health from UC Berkeley, and a medical degree from Indiana University.

Fulfilling yet another Carson quote, “If we commit ourselves to reading thus increasing our knowledge, only God limits how far we can go in this world.”