Ministry in Life and Death: Franklin Graham Requested His Father Be Buried in Casket Crafted by Prisoners

World renowned Christian evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away early Wednesday, is expected to be buried in a casket built by prison inmates, according to the Louisiana newspaper, The Advocate.

Inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, the state's only maximum-security prison, built the coffin years ago.

Graham's son, evangelist Franklin Graham, visited Angola in the early 2000s and saw the caskets made by and for inmates. Former Angola warden, Burl Cain, said he then asked that the same coffins be built for his parents.

"It's incredible," Cain said, according to The Advocate. "That's what Billy Graham's going to be buried in, one of those coffins from Angola."

The former warden said Franklin Graham selected the caskets because they were plain. Cain said they're wooden and the linings are comforters from Walmart.

He also said the Grahams wanted the names of the inmates who crafted the caskets to be wood-burned onto them, The Advocate reported.

Ken Pastorick, Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman, said former inmates Richard "Grasshopper" Liggett, who died in 2007; Clarence Wilkerson, who died earlier this month; and David Bacon, who was released in December 2016 after Gov. John Bel Edwards commuted his sentence, built the caskets for the Grahams.

Cain says the Graham family was instrumental in Angola becoming a place of spirituality in the early 2000s after being one of the deadliest prisons in the late 20th century. He says the family gave thousands of dollars to fund the building of two chapels on the property.

The former warden said Graham's children visited Angola several times and preached to the inmates and spent time with them.

"They're really part of the transition that was there," he said. "The place was blessed because of them."