'Someday You Will Hear Billy Graham Is Dead. Don't Believe a Word of It': His 7 Best Quotes About Heaven

Billy Graham's words of wisdom reached far across the globe, echoing from the past into the future. Over the years, he made clear that this Earth was just his temporary home.

Here are some of his best quotes when questioned about what was waiting for him, and us, on the other side:

1. "Some day you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God."

2. "My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world."

3. "Do I fear death? No. I look forward to death with great anticipation. I am looking forward to seeing God face to face. And that could happen any day." (Newsweek, July 4, 2005)

4. "When we all reach the end of our earthly journey, we will have just begun."

5. "The Bible says that as long as we are here on Earth, we are strangers in a foreign land. There are enemies to be conquered before we return home. This world is not our home; our citizenship is in heaven."

6. "Heaven doesn't make this life less important; it makes it more important."

7. "Death for the Christian is the doorway to heaven's glory. Because of Christ's resurrection we can joyously say with Paul, 'Where, O death, is your victory?'" (1 Corinthians 15:55)

Graham wrote a book called Nearing Home about seven years ago in which he asks, "What home are you preparing for?"

He writes, "Some people spend their lives building ultimate dream homes so they can enjoy their twilight years. Some find themselves exchanging their bank accounts for residence within the gates of a retirement center. Others spend their last days in nursing homes.

For those of you who do not know Him, choosing your eternal home is the most important decision you will ever make. For the Christian the last mile of the way is a testimony to God's faithfulness, for He said, 'I go to prepare a place for you.' " (John 14:2 NKJV)

And no collection of the famous evangelist's best quotes would be complete without one of his great explanations of salvation:

"I'm counting totally and completely on the Lord Jesus Christ, and not on Billy Graham. I'm not going to Heaven because I've read the Bible, nor because I've preached to a lot of people. I'm going to Heaven because of what Christ did."