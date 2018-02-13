The Perfect Gift for Your Valentine, if You Care About Their Health

Valentine's Day is almost here and if you're looking to get that special someone something that might actually be healthy, dark chocolate is the perfect choice.

Experts say dark chocolate is loaded with tons of nutrients that can positively affect your health.

Dark chocolate is made from the seed of the cocoa tree, and it's one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet, improving health and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Healthline has released a list of seven proven health benefits for the tasty treat due to its high doses of fiber, antioxidants, and a slew of other important minerals.

Healthline's list credits dark chocolate with improving blood flow, lowering blood pressure, protecting the heart against bad cholesterol, reducing the risk of deadly cardiovascular issues, and even protecting skin from sun damage.

Additionally, experts say consuming cocoa flavanols, a powerful type of antioxidant, also improved blood flow to the brain.

"What we found is that 50- or 60-year-olds who consumed a high cocoa-flavanol diet had an improvement in memory. And it seemed to originate from a particular part of the brain that we know is targeted by normal aging," Dr. Scott A. Small, a neuroscientists with Columbia University Medical Center, previously told CBN News.

Another previous study notes that dark chocolate could also help prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers tested key ingredients in the cocoa in dark chocolate on lab mice and found that they could help prevent excessive weight gain, and could even bring down the levels of blood sugar.

Health experts do warn to make sure you're getting the good stuff to actually reap the benefits. They say to get the organic, dark chocolate with 70% or higher cocoa content.

They also say that, as with everything, dark chocolate is best consumed in moderation.