When Harry Became Sally: Transgender Radicals Claim Preferring Certain Genitalia in a Mate is Bigoted

Transgender activists are pushing their agenda into territory that shocks even socially liberal elements of society, according to the author of the new book, When Harry Became Sally.

Dr. Ryan T. Anderson, the Heritage Foundation's William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow told CBN News transgender activists are now accusing people who prefer their mate to have certain genitalia of being bigots, calling them transphobic, guilty of discrimination. "The claim is just too extreme," he said, "It's being promoted by the activists, but being rejected by ordinary Americans."

Anderson says there is a big difference between people who are transgender and those who are transgender activists. He even goes so far as to claim transgenders often become victimized by transgender activists.

For example, transgender activists insist people who identify as the opposite gender actually are that gender, and should undergo the transition process that requires hormone therapy and sex-reassignment surgery. However, Anderson says people suffering from gender dysphoria understand they are not the opposite sex and don't want to transition. "They know they are not actually a man simply because they feel like a man," he said. "They know there's something that's gone wrong that they're a woman who feels like a man, or a woman who feels uncomfortable in a female body," he said. "Many of them seek help to feel comfortable in their own bodies, they don't seek, as the activists suggest, to transition to the opposite sex."

He says transgender people suffer greatly from gender dysphoria, citing increased depression and suicide rates compared to the general population. "People who struggle with their gender identity, people who have gender dysphoria, a deep distress at their own bodily identity and their bodily reality, these people deserve our compassion, our respect, our sympathy. They should not be in any way stigmatized, targeted or ridiculed," adding, "We need to help them. We need to respond in truth and in love to people who are suffering."

He says transgender activists want to silence the dark side of transgender, preferring instead to portray transgenderism as a happy and carefree lifestyle.

In fact, Anderson's book highlights cases where adults deeply regret transitioning to the opposite sex. "The third chapter of the book I simply quote people who've made public videos telling their testimony," he said, "What it was like for them, transitioning, not finding the wholeness and the happiness that they sought, and then the process of de-transitioning and attempting to re-identify with their body. And these stories are tragic and they're heartbreaking."

Anderson says his book reports what you won't see in the mainstream media. "The media will report with hour-long specials on the people who transition who are happy with that transition. The media never mentions the people who regret it and then de-transition."