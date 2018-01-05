Deep Freeze Follows Deadly Monster Blizzard that also Unleashed Icy Flooding

Residents living along the East Coast are enduring a deep freeze the day after a monster winter storm pounded the area.

The storm dumped as much as a foot-and-a-half of snow in some parts, and that's not all.

In addition to heavy snow and hurricane-force winds, the winter storm caused massive flooding.

High water overtook a seawall south of Boston.

Many say it's the most powerful storm surge in decades.

"I was shocked at how quickly the water rose," one resident said.

Rescuers helped more than a dozen people when water encircled their homes.

Rafts weren't the only way to safety. One Good Samaritan even used a front-end loader to rescue a woman from the second story of her house.

"This is the biggest one since I was a kid in 1978," another resident said.

Winter weather caused the Hudson River to freeze in New York City. The Coast Guard used a cutter to break up the ice.

The winter storm also led to major issues at airports, causing delays and cancellations.

"We had a flight back to New York, and now it's canceled, so we're stuck here another day," traveler Madison Kenyon explained.

On the ground, the storm turned deadly. Authorities say at least seven people lost their lives in weather-related accidents.

And blizzard conditions even hit in places like the Virginia Beach area. The snow piled quickly in the strong winds, a far cry from what you picture when you think of the tourist destination.

CBN's Operation Blessing helped clear driveways and streets. Cile Younger was grateful for the help.

"My husband needs a revision on his hip replacement, and the snow storm came," she explained. "So we couldn't get help from anywhere else, and we called the local fire department, and they referred us to Operation Blessing."

"She sat down and began to pray that God would make a way," shared Jody Gettys, vice president of U.S. Disaster Relief & Programs for Operation Blessing International. "With tears in her eyes she told me how God made a way and answered her prayers through Operation Blessing."

"We shoveled her driveway, sidewalk and even used our snow plow to plow a path through her neighborhood so she could make it to the main road tomorrow morning so Bob could make it for his surgery," Gettys continued.