'God Be Our Strength': Bethel Worship Leader Reports His 2 Little Ones Now Hospitalized with E Coli

The leader of the Bethel worship ministry whose little boy has been fighting for his life in a hospital is reporting now that his little girl has also been diagnosed with the same dangerous E. coli infection.

Joel Taylor is seeking urgent prayers for both of his young children as his two-year-old son Jaxon fights for his life in the hospital, and his daughter Addie has just been admitted as well.

He posted on Instagram: "We just found out that Addie, our four-year old baby-girl, has the same strand of ecoli as Jaxon and needs to be admitted to the hospital immediately. Please pray that this doesn't turn into HUS, which is what Jaxon is fighting for his life. God be our strength."

Taylor is the CEO of Bethel Music which has become a worship music powerhouse in recent years, creating songs that churches are singing worldwide. Now he's seeking urgent worldwide prayer for his little children.

He had just reported Monday that they were starting to see some progress in Jaxon, but he's is still serious danger and now they're praying little Addie's condition doesn't escalate like Jaxson's did.

"Both of our baby's are on IV at UC Davis now. Thank you church for all of your prayers, keep praying. Pray that Addie's Ecoli doesn't turn into HUS like it did with Jax. And pray Jax continues to heal. His promises never fail!" Taylor declared on Instagram.

According to a website set up on the family's behalf, the Taylors' 2- year-old son, Jaxon, has been hospitalized since December 21.

Here is the latest declaration and prayer request list for Jaxon from their GoFundMe page:

-Today will be a day of breakthrough for you Jaxon.

-I declare that your destiny is bound to your spirit, your soul and body, and that no weapon formed against you will prosper. Your future was crafted in the image of the invincible God and it can not be thwarted.

-Today the bleeding in your stomach will stop.

-Today your vomiting will stop, and your gut will be made new.

-Today your kidneys will start to function, and by tomorrow you will be peeing again.

-Jaxon you have the mind of Christ, and your brain will function in perfect harmony with itself and with the rest of your body. There will be no damage in your brain.

-Today your respiratory system will function and will be restored.

-I declare that all fluid will leave your lungs.

-God, thank you for a perfect catheter and central line and that they're staying in his veins with no infections.

-God, thank you for ending the intense pain and giving Jaxon perfect rest.

-We release rest, supernatural energy, grace and peace over Joel and Janie. Let them feel the nearness of your presence.