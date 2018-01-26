'God is Lifting Us’: Parents of Killed Students Show Remarkable Faith After School Shooting

When Brian and Teresa Cope found out there was an active shooter at their son's high school, they dropped everything to rush to his side.

However, by the time they got to Marshall County High School, their son Preston, 15, was dying. They had gotten there just in time to say goodbye.

The Copes are devastated by their son's sudden death, but they thank God they were able to see him alive one last time.

"There's so many obstacles that could have prevented me from getting there," Brian Cope told The Louisville Courier-Journal.

"I could've been in a wreck. I could've had a flat tire, anything. But I'm firm in my faith that God guided us safely through all of that to get us there, so we could speak to our baby and just let him know we loved him."

The Copes are still relying on their faith after their son's death.

"God is lifting us and giving us this strength," Cope said.

Preston was one of two students killed during Tuesday's shooting. The other is 15-year-old Bailey Holt.

Bailey's mother, Secret Holt, said she knew something was wrong when her daughter wouldn't answer her phone.

"We tried and tried to call her and she didn't answer," Secret Holt said. "It's not like her not to answer or text back."

Finally, Bailey called her mother back, but she was unable to speak.

"She called me and all I could here was voices, chaos in the background. She couldn't say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded. We rushed to the high school, and they wouldn't let us get through," Secret said.

Bailey was killed before her parents got to the school.

"She was perfect in every way," Bailey's father Jasen said. "She was an angel here on earth. She was a perfect angel.

While many people are outraged at the young student to killed two students and injured several others, the Holts say they're praying for their daughter's killer.

"It's just so hard to believe that somebody in a split second could take two lives and injure so many in just a short amount of time. I don't know if I can go to court and see him. I just don't know if I can, but I want him to pay for everything he's done. I also want to pray for him, too, because I know he's probably having a hard time too, but he took our baby. He still took my baby from me," she said.

The identity of the shooter has not been released because they are a juvenile.