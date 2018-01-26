Google Home Devices Programmed to Recognize Muhammad and Buddha, but not Jesus

Google Home can tell you about Buddha and Muhammad--but don't bother asking about Jesus.

Users are posting videos showing Google products refusing to answer the question: "Who is Jesus?"

In a Facebook Live video uploaded by television producer and author David Sams, the smart audio assistant replies, "Sorry, I don't know how to help with that yet."

Sams next asks a question about God and receives the same answer.

When asked about Buddha and Muhammad, Google Home reads off the opening sentence from each of their Wikipedia pages.

"So, my question is, is there somebody at Google that has something against Jesus, something against God? Is this a corporate mandate of some sort?" Sams asked.

Amazon's Alexa, a product similar to Google Home, knows the answer to "who is Jesus," answering with the first sentence of the Wikipedia page on Jesus.

"Amazon is Jesus friendly, Google, not so much," Sams concluded.

Sams encouraged anyone watching to contact Google and make sure that God and Jesus are included on all smart audio platforms.

Other Google Home users have also noticed that Jesus seems to be the only religious figure missing.

This Android user posted a video showing Google products answering questions about Allah, Brahman, Krishna, Moses and Joseph Smith. Silence when asked about Jesus.